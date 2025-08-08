Newcastle United transfer news: Eddie Howe has provided a fresh update on Alexander Isak amid Liverpool transfer links.

Eddie Howe has provided an update on Alexander Isak following the Swedish international’s return to the club’s training ground. Isak, who had spent time training at former club Real Sociedad last week, returned to Darsley Park on Monday morning.

Howe and his team were not present upon Isak’s return as they were given time off following their trip to South Korea. When they did return on Wednesday, Isak was instructed not to come into training until after his teammates had left the training ground.

The 25-year-old has been heavily-linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool this summer and was the subject of a £110m bid from Anfield last month. The Magpies rejected that offer as it fell well short of their valuation of Isak.

Internally, Newcastle United value Isak at a reported £150m and will almost certainly demand at least a British transfer record fee if they are tempted to sell their talisman. The Magpies have, throughout the summer, indicated that Isak is not for sale - but that stance could shift if they are able to source a replacement.

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Newcastle United’s first return to St James’ Park since May saw them draw 2-2 against Espanyol. Howe’s side looked like they had secured their first win of pre-season when Jacob Murphy put them ahead in the second half, but a late Kike Garcia header earned the visitors a draw.

Unsurprisingly, Howe’s post-match press conference was dominated by talk surrounding Isak’s future at the club. The Magpies head coach was asked for an update on the striker and if there was a way for Isak to be reintegrated into the first-team picture.

“We’ve had discussions and it’s clear at the moment we can’t involve him with the group,” Howe responded. “I don’t know how long that will be for. That’s the latest.

“I’d rather leave it with that line. Discussions between us must remain private but it’s clear that I can’t involve him with the team at the moment.

“He’s here, of course he has a future at Newcastle and from our perspective, everyone at the club would like to see him back with the team. But the situation has to be right for that to happen.”

Asked if Isak would feature against Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League season next weekend, Howe added: “I want Alex to be playing today.

“I want him to be training tomorrow. We would love the player to be with us.

“Let me make that absolutely clear, there is no part of me that doesn’t want that outcome. But I don’t see that [the current situation] changing before Aston Villa.”