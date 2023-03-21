Eddie Howe and his 'rested' Newcastle United squad focused on Manchester United – in Dubai

Howe and most of those players not on international duty headed to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for some rest and warm weather training after Friday night’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

However, they will soon be back at work as preparations start in earnest in Dubai for the April 2 home game against Manchester United.

United’s head coach said: "Immediately, it'll be a little bit of rest after an intense period of games, then we'll get back to training and preparation for Manchester United."

First-class facilities

Howe took the bulk of his squad to Dubai last March. Speaking at the time, Howe said: “Early on, the aim was to give the players some downtime.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes celebrates the club's win over Nottingham Forest.

There’s been a really intense period of games, a lot of away games as well, so we decided to give them some free time, let them unwind, enjoy the sun for a couple of days and then get back to work and start our preparations for the next game.”

They used the facilities at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, and Howe said: “For me, it's one of the best training arenas in the world.

"First class facilities, a world-class pitch, and the facilities around the pitch are second to none.”

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier (England), Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland), Martin Dubravka (Slovakia), Sven Botman (Holland) and Alexander Isak (Sweden) are away with their respective countries.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope celebrates with fans at the City Ground.

Injury withdrawal

The Football Association (FA) yesterday confirmed that Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope had withdrawn from the England squad for games against Italy and Ukraine because of an unspecified injury.

An FA statement read: “Fraser Forster has been added to the England squad following Nick Pope’s withdrawal.