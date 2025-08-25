Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 25, 2025. Liverpool won the game 3-2. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United suffered 100th minute heartbreak as they lost 3-2 to Liverpool after being reduced to 10 men.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was another thrilling encounter between Newcastle and Liverpool at St James’ Park as the hosts came from 2-0 down with 10 men to bring it back to 2-2 heading into 11 minutes of stoppage time.

Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike made it 2-0 to Liverpool with goals either side of Anthony Gordon’s straight red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes then pulled a goal back before substitute Will Osula netted an 89th minute equaliser. The 22-year-old would have grabbed the headlines in Alexander Isak’s absence had it not been for 16-year-old substitute Rio Ngumoha who stepped up in the 100th minute to snatch three points for Liverpool.

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle United defeat

Following the match, Howe told Match of the Day: “I think great performance form the players, both first and second half in very different ways.

“First half we thought we dominated the game. We were in a great place with just the goal missing. Second half we had a mountain to climb at 2-0 down with 10 men, but I thought we controlled the game.

“I thought we were really good and fought our way back unbelievably well but couldn't get over the line to get a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's tough to play against 11 men, especially against a team with the quality of Liverpool. The first goal was key, it gave us belief, it got us back into the match and we always felt if the margin was one we'd be able to get something from the match."

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon red card

Reflecting on Gordon’s red card, Howe said: “Yeah, I've seen it once and very rushed.

“It was as the game was going, as the game had restarted, so naturally I wanted to see it and then wanted to move on very quickly. I think there's no intent and he's gone in, of course, probably too quickly. I think he's tried to pull out and not commit any damage to Virgil as he's gone in to slide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's an unfortunate one, I think he's slightly unlucky with it. Everyone's told me it's a clear red. My first opinion was slightly different but maybe I've got the wrong angle, so I've got sympathy for him.”

Premier League issue red card statement

The Premier League Match Centre, which posts statements explaining VAR decisions during matches on X, posted the in stadium quote from Hooper explaining his VAR overturn.

The statement read: “#NEWLIV – 45+1’ VAR OVERTURN After VAR review, the referee overturned his on-field decision of a yellow card to Anthony Gordon. Referee announcement: “After review, the Newcastle United number 10 commits a serious foul play challenge. The challenge is with speed and makes clear contact on the Liverpool number 4's calf. My final decision is red card to Newcastle United number 10.””