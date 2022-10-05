Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful of welcoming Allan Saint-Maximin back from a hamstring injury this weekend after four matches on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old returned to full training last week but wasn’t pictured in Newcastle's Wednesday training session, along with several other first team players.

Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie, Alexander Isak Karl Darlow and Emil Krafth also weren’t pictured as expected due to their respective injuries.

Newcastle United training ground (photo: Frank Reid)

Joelinton, who has been nursing a knee injury, was pictured in training on Wednesday but Kieran Trippier, Paul Dummett and Javier Manquillo were absent from the club’s training gallery, though no further injuries have been reported.

Teenage midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke trained with the first-team once again having been initially called up to Eddie Howe’s squad last season. The 18-year-old has been a regular for The Magpies Under-21s side so far this season.

Another Under-21s player called-up to train with the first-team this week was right-back Joe Oliver. The 19-year-old has previously trained with the senior pros having established himself at the club’s academy over the past eight years.

The defender signed his first professional deal at the club in 2021 and agreed a new contract over the summer.