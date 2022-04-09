Chris Wood’s second half penalty was enough to secure a 1-0 win for The Magpies at St James’s Park to take them 10 points clear of the relegation zone with seven games remaining.

But just 12 minutes into the game, Ryan Fraser was forced off with a hamstring injury and replaced by Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United's Scottish midfielder Ryan Fraser (R) is treated for an injury during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 8, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the match, Eddie Howe told The Gazette: “It looks like a hamstring issue, I don’t know how serious it is but it was enough to bring him off the pitch today which is a huge blow with the form he's been in.

"But Miggy came on and I thought he did really, really well so I was pleased with his impact.”

Fraser will continue to be assessed ahead of next Sunday’s home match against Leicester City (2:15pm kick-off).

