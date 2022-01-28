Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle United line-up to face Al-Ittihad in training friendly

Eddie Howe has made several changes to the side that beat Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road last weekend with Chris Wood, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, Ryan Fraser and Joelinton all missing out.

Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo, Jeff Hendrick, Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff and Dwight Gayle all came into the side for the behind closed doors training match at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow; Trippier, Schar, Clark, Manquillo; Hendrick, Willock, S.Longstaff; Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United subs: Woodman, Lascelles, Gillespie, Shelvey, M.Longstaff, Fraser

Joelinton and Paul Dummett are in Saudi Arabia but haven’t trained this week while Jamaal Lascelles has returned to training after being forced off at Elland Road last weekend with a hamstring issue. Federico Fernandez is also back in light training and ‘moving in a good direction’ according to United boss Eddie Howe.

“Fede is back running with physios on the grass, but he’s not training,” said Howe. “So he would still be some way away from returning. Fingers crossed, though, he’s moving in a good direction.”

Miguel Almiron and Chris Wood are unavailable due to being on international duty with Paraguay and New Zealand respectively.

All outfield players named on the bench are set to get minutes this evening with the training match lasting just 70 minutes due to the extreme heat. The squad and staff will return to Tyneside this weekend before preparing for their next Premier League match at home to Everton on February 8.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.