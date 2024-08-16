'We can' - Eddie Howe delivers positive Newcastle United transfer message amid fresh £65m Marc Guehi claim
The Magpies have had three transfer offers turned down by Palace for the England international but, according to Mail Online, their fourth proposal is under consideration as it is ‘closer’ to the player’s £65million valuation. Such a deal would represent a club record transfer for Newcastle.
United’s third offer that was turned down by Palace was understood to be worth £60million including add-ons. While The Eagles have quickly dismissed previous offers, the latest proposal is thought to be under consideration.
Newcastle have made Guehi their top defensive transfer target during the final weeks of the window and could break their transfer record set back in 2022 with the signing of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for £63million.
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish described Guehi as a ‘generational talent’ and said: “If you want a superstar player, you need to pay superstar money.”
While Guehi is happy at Selhurst Park, he is understood to be open to a new challenge at Newcastle.
And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked about potential incomings following the news of a fourth bid for Guehi.
“We’re hopeful,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning. “We’re working hard and there’s no lack of effort from our side.”
Howe added: “We’ve got a good squad when everyone is fit. So to sign players and to make the squad better is difficult, but it is achievable, we can do it.
“But what you don’t want to do is make a signing and then three or four months on you realise it hasn’t really kicked us on anywhere and you’re just adding numbers which is something we’ve got to avoid at all costs in my opinion. We’re looking to sign players who can take the team on.”
Newcastle have signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer, goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos and forward Will Osula so far this summer while also making Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea permanent.
Howe added: “I think the players we've recruited so far, albeit not huge in number or transfer fee, I think we've added to the group and we're certainly hopeful we can do more in the next two weeks.”
