Eddie Howe drops Newcastle United selection hint for Aston Villa as Bruno Guimaraes waits on first start

Newcastle United climbed out of the relegation zone last night after beating Frank Lampard’s side 3-1 at St James’s Park.

The result lifted the club, which had been in the relegation zone since October 2, up to 17th place ahead of Sunday’s home game against Aston Villa.

Guimaraes, signed from Olympique Lyonnais last night in a deal worth more than £40million including add-ons, was sent on in added time.

The decision not to start Guimaraes came under scrutiny before kick-off time, but Howe – who made one enforced change to the side which beat Leeds United 1-0 last month – felt that he did what was “right for the team”.

Howe also felt that midfielder Sean Longstaff – who had come off the bench at Elland Road – was “unfortunate” not to start.

Asked about the decision not to start Guimaraes, Howe said: “We won our last game 1-0. I think, the big thing for me, is that I have to reward players that play well.

"In my opinion, I think, to change the team if players don’t deserve to be left out is a dangerous thing to do. Also, new players coming in have to earn their place.

Bruno Guimaraes.

"So I was really pleased with the performance at Leeds. I felt Sean Longstaff was very unfortunate not to start the game for what he gave in that match.

"I understand everyone’s push to see the new signings, and I’m the same. I’m no different. I want to give them their opportunity, but I’ve always got to do what’s right for the team at every moment, and I felt this was the right team for this game.”

Howe and his staff are assessing goalscorer Kieran Trippier ahead of the Villa game after he was forced off with an injury.

And Guimaraes, goes through a “period of adjustment” following his move from Lyon, could again be on the bench given the performance of the team against Everton.

A flag welcomes Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle United.

"Who knows what that looks like for Aston Villa, but Bruno’s got a massive part to play,” said Howe. “You can see from his cameo he’s full of confidence, he’s going to be a top player for us.

"But even this period of adjustment for Bruno, I think, is a good thing, where he can watch and learn.

"There’s so much you have to pick up when you come to a new team. Where do you stand for all the set pieces? In and out of possession. Loads of stuff.

"So I don’t think it’s a bad thing for him, this period of adjustment. But he’s going to be an outstanding talent for us.”

Meanwhile, Guimaraes – who gave fans a thumbs up as he left the field after the game – reacted to his debut on Twitter.

The 24-year-old tweeted: “Big game today! I’m happy for the winning in my first game in @premierleague. Thanks to all the fans for the support. Great atmosphere!”

