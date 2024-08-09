Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Gordon is on course to be ready to start the new season for Newcastle United after making his return in pre-season.

Gordon started on the left wing and scored as Newcastle beat Girona 4-0 at St James’ Park in their penultimate friendly match ahead of the Premier League opener against Southampton next weekend. Sean Longstaff scored twice and Jacob Murphy also got on the scoresheet as Alexander Isak missed a first-half penalty against the La Liga side.

Gordon was on the receiving end of a couple of knocks in the first half and was withdrawn at the break, sparking concerns about his fitness.

But head coach Eddie Howe said after the match that the 23-year-old was fine and ready for the 2024-25 season opener.

“It was the plan, play 45 minutes,” Howe said on Gordon’s substitution. “He looked good, of course, he's behind the other players.

“He's had to have a mental break after the Euros and a very long season for him. But today was important, it was great to see him score and I thought he played very well. We’ll build his training load up this coming week.”

Gordon was given an extended break after representing England at Euro 2024 and only returned to training on Tuesday ahead of the match. Kieran Trippier’s return was also delayed but he is expected to be involved in the second Sela Weekender match against Stade Brestois on Saturday (4pm kick-off).

Reflecting on Friday night’s 4-0 win in front of a crowd of 31,958 at St James’ Park, Howe said: “ Very good. Really pleased with the energy, the intensity in our play.

“Everything in that first half hour was really top draw. In Japan, the humidity was incredible so it was a good opportunity today to show our true selves.

“Tomorrow will be a totally different 11, everyone who is fit and didn't play today will play tomorrow.”