Eddie Howe explains Ciaran Clark's situation at Newcastle United – and what will happen next
Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis will remain part of the first-team group at Newcastle United – after being left out of the club’s Premier League squad.
Clark and Lewis were left out of Eddie Howe’s 25-man squad along with the injured Isaac Hayden following the transfer deadline.
Howe offered Clark and Lewis the chance to go out on loan late in the transfer window, but they stayed at St James’s Park.
Hayden, meanwhile, is recovering from knee surgery, and isn’t expected to be fit until April.
Some of Howe’s predecessors at Newcastle have excluded those players left out of the squad from first-team training, but Clark and Lewis will stay involved with the group. Lewis has been “struggling with a long-term groin injury”, according to Howe.
“With the guys not in the squad, we gave them a chance to go out on loan,” said head coach Howe. “I think that was the fairest thing to do if I couldn’t put them in the squad.
"Obviously, it’s different with Isaac, because Isaac’s injured. He probably won’t be back until some time in April. I think that one was slightly easier, in respect that he’s not going to be available for a long period of time.
"With the other guys, Jamal Lewis is getting treatment on his groin, so he’s not here.
"So we’ve got Ciaran Clark, who is training with the group. His attitude has been first class. I’ve got no problem with him at all. Unfortunately, due to numbers, he missed out.”
Howe doesn’t believe there will be any issues with those left out of the squad.
"I don’t think we’ll have an issue with that,” said Howe. “I always say to the players that I’ll try and show them respect by being as honest as I can in each situation, and all we ask back is the same respect. If we get that from each other, the relationship will be fine.
Clark – who came off the bench in Newcastle’s last game, the 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road – was sent off in a friendly against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia late last month.
The 32-year-old, signed from Aston Villa in 2016, is under contract until the summer of 2023.