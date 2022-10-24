News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Eddie Howe explains surprise Newcastle United tactical change

Eddie Howe’s explained the surprise tactical change he made against Tottenham Hotspur.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Howe’s side won 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday to move up to fourth in the Premier League.

Read More
Eddie Howe explains big Newcastle United move in wake of Steven Gerrard's depart...

United’s head coach switched Joelinton – who had recovered from the knee problem that he had suffered against Everton in time to play – to the left side of his team’s attack, and dropped Jacob Murphy down to the bench.

Most Popular

“We had a good feeling that he would be (fit) the day after the Everton game,” said United’s head coach. “He said he felt OK, he wasn’t as bad as maybe we’d feared, initially. Slight swelling on the joint, but nothing massive.

"Quick recovery. He’s so important for us. Today, we played him in a different position. He played wide left. We wanted his height and stability that he give us out of possession in the team coming to a tough ground. I thought he gave a very good performance.”

Newcastle United's Joelinton celebrates the club's win over Tottenham Hotspur with team-mate Bruno Guimaraes.
JoelintonEddie HoweTottenham HotspurEverton