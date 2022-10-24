Howe’s side won 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday to move up to fourth in the Premier League.

United’s head coach switched Joelinton – who had recovered from the knee problem that he had suffered against Everton in time to play – to the left side of his team’s attack, and dropped Jacob Murphy down to the bench.

“We had a good feeling that he would be (fit) the day after the Everton game,” said United’s head coach. “He said he felt OK, he wasn’t as bad as maybe we’d feared, initially. Slight swelling on the joint, but nothing massive.

"Quick recovery. He’s so important for us. Today, we played him in a different position. He played wide left. We wanted his height and stability that he give us out of possession in the team coming to a tough ground. I thought he gave a very good performance.”