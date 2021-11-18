Eddie Howe given extra boost ahead of his first game as Newcastle United head coach

The relegation-threatened club’s new head coach is preparing his team for Saturday’s Premier League home game against Brentford.

And Ryan Fraser – who played for Howe at Bournemouth – is back in full training after withdrawing from the Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark with a calf injury.

The winger opted not to sign a short-term contract extension at the Vitality Stadium last year despite pleas from then-manager Howe, and he didn’t play in the Premier League’s restart following a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Howe was asked about his relationship with Fraser his unveiling at St James’s Park last week. The 43-year-old said: “A lot of things that came out that ultimately weren't true. Me and Ryan always had a very strong relationship.

“I was disappointed for us with the ending at Bournemouth, but I was disappointed for him, too. That's in the past. The future's the future and I'm delighted to be working with him again.”

Meanwhile, the only player unavailable for Graeme Jones’s last game in interim charge, the 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on November 6, was defender Paul Dummett.

Speaking before Howe’s appointment, Jones said: “We’ve managed to get everybody fit apart from Paul Dummett. He’s the only injury at the minute.”

Jamal Lewis, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth, Martin Dubravka and Jeff Hendrick also trained after returning from international duty with their respective countries. Miguel Almiron is heading back to Tyneside after playing for Paraguay against Colombia.

