Eddie Howe gives his view on long-running contract saga at Newcastle United
Eddie Howe says Sean Longstaff has his future in his hands as his contract runs down at Newcastle United.
Longstaff – who made a first-team breakthrough at the club in Rafa Benitez’s final season in charge – is out of contract at the end of the season.
A new contract for the 24-year-old, linked with Benitez's Everton in the summer, has been on the agenda at United for more than two years given that his present deal was signed before he had made made his Premier League debut.
Asked about Longstaff’s contractual situation, Howe said: "He can show to me, and the club, he has a long-term future here. It's in his hands as well, not just our hands.
"He is a young player, and he's had a long association and history with the club. I recognise that. I recognise the journey he has been on through various aspects of the football club."