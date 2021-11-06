Magpies fans will have their eyes on whether former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is in attendance at the Amex with the 43-year-old believed to be close to finalising a deal to take charge at St James’s Park as talks regarding Howe's backroom team continue.

But on the field, United are without a win all season and now find themselves bottom of the Premier League following Norwich City’s win at Brentford this afternoon.

Newcastle take on a Brighton side who have started the campaign well, sitting eighth in the Premier League table, but the Seagulls are without a win in five games.

Graeme Jones has named his team for Newcastle's Premier League game with Brighton. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And Newcastle fans have reacted to the team news from the Amex.

@JohnPoulsonn: Absolutely baffled by this

@BarryBlakely: That's an attacking lineup - let's do this! #NUFC

@DykaRivers: I cannot wait for Eddie Howe to sort out this nonsense like #nufc

@Jackrogers567: Make or break for Shelvey now big big call #NUFC #BRINEW

@Kristian7Ross: Another seriously strange team selection by Graeme Jones - can only hope a miracle occurs today. #NUFC

@21Milner: Still playing a RB at CB and a winger at LWB. Don’t agree with the back line but let’s see what happens #NUFC

@DeanJohnson32: Can’t suffer that stupid formation. Jones speaks well but clearly has been part of the problem over the last 10 months given his selections for the last 3 games. Watch Brighton’s full/wing backs cause havoc tonight #nufc

@Baggytrousers79: Fingers crossed, toes crossed, everything crossed for a 1st win of the season for #NUFC. Come on the #Toon

@ajnealen: Eddie Howe has got a massive job on his hands, first cause of action has to be bringing in Schar and Fernandez and then sacking off this god awful five at the back, I don’t mind losing games but not having a go at teams is infuriating. #NUFC #BRINEW

@koryc07: no manager in world football is doing anything with that defence. good luck eddie howe

