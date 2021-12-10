Eddie Howe has subtle message for Newcastle United's players ahead of 25-man squad 'balancing act'

Eddie Howe last weekend.

Howe hopes to strengthen his squad next month, though the club’s head coach has repeatedly insisted that his “immediate focus” is on the games between now and January 1, when the window opens.

Howe has a full 25-man squad, and one or more players will need to be moved out if he’s to add anyone to that group for the second half of the season.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, head coach Howe said: “I think we’d have to deal with those things on an individual basis.

“Of course, we have a squad limit with the 25-man squad, so there would need to be a balancing act there.

“I don’t think you’d want players that are here, but that are not available. You wouldn’t want players that are not available to pick, because you’ve got too many numbers. That’s a dynamic we certainly need to look at, and make sure we get that right.

"As I’ve said all along, my focus is on the group of players we’ve got here, but, obviously, we’re at that stage where players have to impress me to be part of the club’s future.

"It’s a very simple equation. I’m looking at them every day in training, and in every match, and making assumptions and decisions based on what I see.

"From the players’ side, if they want to part of the future of the club, then they have to perform well.”

Bruce named four goalkeepers in his 25-man squad in August with Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow recovering from foot surgery and Covid-19 respectively.

And 24-year-old Freddie Woodman – who started the season in goal – could be loaned out next month for more first-team football.

Speaking last week, Howe said: "That’s something we will evaluate in January, because we don't want to harm anyone's development.”

