Newcastle United’s disastrous start to the season means they are the only Premier League side to enter the third round of international games without registering a win in the league.

Five draws and six defeats from their opening eleven games leaves them second-bottom of the table, above Norwich City only on goal difference.

A draw with Brighton on Saturday confirmed Newcastle’s worst start to a season in their 128-year history.

New Newcastle Head Coach Eddie Howe with Amanda Staveley. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

These are just some of the huge obstacles Eddie Howe has to overcome if he is to guide the team to safety come May.

However, the one small silver lining Newcastle fans can cling to is the upcoming January window and with new owners now at the helm, there is likely to be money spent in the winter window with a reported £50m available to strengthen the squad.

Supporters may be excited about this prospect, however, new boss Howe is keeping his focus on the here and now with January talk merely a distraction about what his side need to do on the pitch:

“My immediate thought coming here, was the last thing I want to talk about is January.

“I won’t say it’s not in my thoughts at all, there is certain work you have to do and every club prepares for transfer windows and loads of what if situations. But my thought is to get the best out of the players we have here now.” Howe said.

“There are so many games between now and January. When I see all these reports linking Newcastle with this player and that player, it doesn’t do any good for the players who are here reading that.

“We have to be united as a football club from top to bottom, that’s vital to our success. So I would urge people not to speculate too much… although I know it’s part of your job but for me it’s the team in the here and now that is my only focus."

A revealing video posted by Newcastle United showed Howe’s first training session with the squad as he put them through their paces on the training pitch.

The former Bournemouth boss subsequently described the reception from the players as ‘outstanding’.

When asked if he had time to speak to the players before starting work outside, Howe said:

“It was a bit of both, actually. I suppose you'd have to ask the players if it was a rousing speech, but we had a meeting.” Howe said.

"We got the players together. Not the whole squad, which was unfortunate, but there were a good number of players there. We outlined our vision of the day, and our immediate, short-term aims, and then we got to work. The response from the players was outstanding.”

For the first time ever, Newcastle United will face Brentford in a Premier League match in what will be Howe’s first game in charge of his new side on Saturday November 20.

