Newcastle United are less than two weeks away from their first domestic cup final since 1999. The Magpies will take on Manchester United at Wembley Stadium after breezing past Southampton on the two-legged semi-final.

The FA Cup final 14 years also saw the two Premier League clubs meet, with the Red Devils coming out on top in a 2-0 win in the English capital. The likes of Dietmar Hamann, Gary Speed and Alan Shearer all featured for the Tyneside club but were unable to overcome one of the best squads in the world that included David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Here is the latest news headlines from St. James’ Park...

Early team news

Eddie Howe has hinted that Anthony Gordon may earn his first start for Newcastle United as they take on Liverpool this weekend. The forward was brought onto replace the injured Joe Willock in the first half of their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last time out.

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton for a whopping £45 million during the January transfer window and could benefit from Willock’s absence as he takes on his former rivals. Born and bred in Liverpool, this weekend’s clash with the Reds will certainly be one he will be looking forward to.

Speaking to the Northern Echo after the Bournemouth game, Howe said: “Yeah, he has. It will be interesting! I have to say he’s trained really well, played really well in the two games he has had and we’re delighted with him.

“Yeah, I think at times you have to be flexible. You can have a preferred way of playing but we’ll always be able to tweak certain personnel or systems and you have to. We were quite prepared to do that, we were prepared to do it and we knew it was an option for us. Anthony came on and did really well in that central zone.”

Gordon made 65 appearances in the Premier League for Everton since making his debut in January 2020, scoring seven goals and assisting another three. The 21-year-old is Newcastle’s second most expensive signing in history after Alexander Isak.

Jordan Henderson ‘ready’ for Newcastle

Jordan Henderson has had his say on Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Newcastle United. The Reds showed glimpses of their old selves last night as they beat Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby.

However, their trip to St. James’ Park is likely to be a huge test for the struggling Liverpool side, but Henderson is confident his team can get a result if they replicate their form from the derby clash. Speaking to LFC TV, the former Sunderland midfielder said: “The next game is a big test. Newcastle are flying this season. I think they are unbeaten in 11, something like that. So it’s really, really tough place to go and play but if we can perform like we did tonight and more than you never know what can happen.”

Born on Wearside, Henderson spent 13 years with Sunderland before he was snapped up by Liverpool in 2011. The 32-year-old has since won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Club WOrld Cup and the Community Shield.

