Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has hit back at claims Newcastle United put ‘all their eggs in one basket’ in pursuit of Marc Guehi.

The Magpies were locked in discussions with Crystal Palace over a potential deal for Guehi with the latest figures suggested to be around the £70million mark including add-ons. But Palace are yet to accept the proposal and are unlikely to do so before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

When asked about Guehi in his deadline day press conference, Howe said: “I’m still not going to comment on individuals. That’s not fair to other players at other clubs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A failure to get Guehi risks Newcastle being left without any further signings this transfer window. Mohamed Simakan was briefly linked as a potential alternative from RB Leipzig but has instead agreed to join another PIF-owned club in Al Nassr on a five-year deal.

"Without going into the individual situation here, we've tried to sign several players,” Howe admitted when asked about putting sole focus on signing one player in Guehi. “It's never been about one player. It can never be about one player, because as soon as you're in that position, then your negotiation strength is over.

"So, no, we've tried for several targets, but it still has to be the right player though. And there isn't an unlimited number of players. It's not like you can, well, we'll just go on to the next one, the next one, the next one. Because then the quality dilutes and then you have to question whether you're doing the right thing for the long-term future of the club. "There isn't a bottomless pit of money. We're not able to spend that way. Everything that we do has a long-term consequence. So you've got to be very sure whatever you do is right for the long-term future and short-term future of the club.”

When asked what the ‘right player’ is for Newcastle, Howe added: “The right player is multi-factored, really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's the right age, the right deal as in transfer fee, the right wages, then the right player to actually come into your squad, the right positional need.

“There's loads of things. If one of those things is not right, especially financially for us, it puts us in a difficult situation."