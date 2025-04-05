Eddie Howe defends ‘important’ £13m Newcastle United transfer decision

Eddie Howe has defended Newcastle United's decision not to sell Kieran Trippier | Getty Images

Eddie Howe has defended the decision not to sell Kieran Trippier last season, despite the club receiving a £13m bid for the defender from Bayern Munich.

January 2024 saw a host of Newcastle United players linked with a move away from the club. Miguel Almiron, who would eventually move a year later, was linked with Saudi Arabia whilst Callum Wilson reportedly had suitors in the form of AC Milan.

Trippier was also a man in-demand and was the centre of multiple bids from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich - the last of which saw the German club willing to part with £13m to sign the former Spurs man. However, the Magpies remained firm on their desire to keep Trippier at the club.

"The Kieran Trippier issue is over," Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund told Sky Germany last year. "We only do what we are 100 per cent convinced of. Only when it fits for us and the player and also for the club the player comes from. And that wasn't the case."

Newcastle United were then forced into selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules in June, with the decision to keep Trippier at the club again placed under the microscope.

Eddie Howe defends Kieran Trippier transfer decision

Speaking about Trippier on Friday, Howe spoke about the decision to keep Trippier at the club: "I don't think there was any big PSR benefit to selling Kieran and I think that was factored into a lot of our decision making,” Howe admitted. “From a football perspective there was no way we wanted to lose him.

“He was too important, he remains too important. On various levels. We need his winning mentality, his experience, his quality."

Trippier began the season as deputy to Tino Livramento at right-back, and saw his role as captain of the side in Jamaal Lascelles’ absence superseded by Bruno Guimaraes who was named as new team captain. A lot was made of that change in summer when it occurred, although an injury to the 34-year-old in October temporarily quieted any outside noise.

Lewis Hall’s season-ending injury, though, meant a return to the starting XI for Trippier - and it can be argued that he is playing some of the best football he ever has in a black-and-white shirt in recent weeks, form that has certainly caught the attention of his head coach: "Yeah, I think Kieran has been excellent the last three games,” Howe revealed. “And again, if you look at his direct opponents, I think he's done a really good job on them.

“I think he's shown that he can still defend, which as a defender, the first port of call. Can you defend well enough? And the resounding answer to that has been yes.

“His ability on the ball is unquestioned and we need to work better as a team to try and get him in the final third a little bit more because he's attacking play and his crossing is second to none as well. So I'm really, really pleased with Kieran. It's been a very good return to the team."