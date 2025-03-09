Newcastle United will be without Anthony Gordon for their next three matches, including their Premier League clash with West Ham and the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon will serve the first match of a three-game ban when Newcastle United travel to the London Stadium on Monday night. The former Everton man was shown a red card by Anthony Taylor in the final few minutes of normal time during their FA Cup defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

Gordon was adjudged to push Seagulls defender Jan Paul van Hecke in the face before being given his marching orders by Taylor. Whilst Brighton’s numerical advantage did not last long before Tariq Lamptey was also shown a red card after fouling Jacob Murphy, consequences from Gordon’s red card will last much longer than the thirty or so minutes he missed on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger will not feature against the Hammers on Monday night or at Wembley next weekend. Having been cup-tied for the 2023 Carabao Cup final, Gordon’s absence against Liverpool will be a bitter blow.

Eddie Howe reveals what Anthony Gordon did after Brighton red card

Speaking about the winger on Friday morning and the initial moments after his red card, Howe revealed that Gordon ‘took accountability’ for leaving his side a man down: “He [Gordon] said a couple of words to the players in the dressing room and I think at that stage everyone was highly emotional, anyway.” United’s head coach said. “He did the right thing and stood up and took accountability.”

Newcastle United have not appealed Gordon’s red card and subsequent three-match ban, with the reasoning that it wouldn’t be likely to succeed. Submitting an appeal would also risk the FA judging it to be a ‘frivolous’ appeal - one that could have seen them extend the ban should that judgement have been made.

Following back-to-back trips to the capital, the Magpies have two weeks off as international football and the FA Cup quarter-finals take centre stage. Their return to action will come on Wednesday 2 April at St James’ Park against Brentford. Gordon, though, will still be suspended for that game with his return to come five days later against Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hall injury blow

Sunday proved to be a doubly damaging day for the Magpies as they not only lost Gordon, but it was revealed that Lewis Hall was off to see a specialist on a foot injury. Hall has been one of Howe’s key players this season, but won’t feature again this term after it was judged that he needed surgery to repair the issue.

With huge games in league and cup to come, Howe was asked whether he was tempted to play Hall through the pain barrier: “Well, fortunately, these things aren't my decision,” he responded. “Obviously, I'm weighted one way in what I want the players to do, and that's why we have experts and specialists.

“I think the specialist opinion for Lewis was the big game-changer. I think it was clear that he couldn't carry on playing, and the right decision has been made.

“We have to think of his long-term future. He's got a long career ahead of him, and we don't want this injury to stop that progress.”