Newcastle United’s potential new manager has not had the longest career, however his meteoric rise through the divisions with Bournemouth has meant Howe is regarded as one of the country’s brightest coaching prospects.

But what does his career look like?

Here, we have dived deep into the statistics to provide you with all the information about Howe’s career to date and what Newcastle fans could expect from their new manager:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. 544 Eddie Howe has managed 544 matches in his career over two spells as Bournemouth boss and a stint at Turf Moor. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. 230 wins (42.28%) In those 544 games, Howe has been on the winning side on 230 occasions, giving him a career win percentage of 42.28%. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

3. 31 After retiring from football following an injury, Howe took charge at Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve 2008, aged just 31. Photo: Phil Cole Photo Sales

4. -17 points Howe’s hirst job in management was an ominous task of reviving a Bournemouth side that had been docked 17 points for entering administration and that had recently exited the FA Cup to non-league Blyth Spartans. Bournemouth were seven points adrift of safety when Howe took charge after 23 games, however, they then picked up 39 points from the remaining 23 to secure safety. Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales