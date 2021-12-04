Eddie Howe issues message to Newcastle United fans after 'exceptional' backing

Eddie Howe celebrates Newcastle United's win.

The result lifted the club off the bottom of the Premier League, and Howe took to the pitch to applaud the club’s fans after the game.

“Absolutely delighted for everyone connected with the club,” said head coach Howe. “It was a massive game for us, and I thought the lads responded.

"After the first 20 minutes, we were great today. Very nervy towards the end, as we were desperate for the win. The players managed that part really well. The spirit in the group has shown, and the atmosphere was exceptional. I can't praise the supporters enough.”

Howe believes his team will take confidence from the victory ahead of a tough run of fixtures.

"We’ve tried to bring our philosophy to the team – to be front foot and be more aggressive,” said Howe. “We have technical players and athletes. Confidence is a key in any sport, and we have lacked that, but today goes a long way to rebuilding that.

"It was a delicate one this week, with three games in a week, and keeping him (Wilson) fit, but he was excellent today. His finish for the goal was high class. He will be vital for us. We will need him before now – and the end of the season.”

Newcastle’s next game is away to Leicester City on December 12.

