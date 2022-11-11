Eddie Howe issues new Newcastle United illness update on Callum Wilson ahead of Chelsea

And Howe was today asked if Wilson, 30, will be available for tomorrow’s Premier League home game against Chelsea.

"We’ll wait and see,” said United’s head coach. “He’s been training separately from the group. He had an illness, so he’s been away from the group. He’s been working well, but I need to make a decision on whether he’s fit enough to play.”

On the England call-ups for Wilson, Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope, Howe said: “I think it’s great for us.

"We’re really proud of our international players. We try and provide a place where players can excel and do well and hopefully get called up for their international teams. Delighted for all concerned.”

Wilson hasn’t won an England cap since joining Newcastle two years ago in a £20million deal.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

And the Coventry-born player – who first played under Howe at Bournemouth – had to overcome a series of injuries over the past 12 months to put himself in contention for a recall.

“It's an amazing thing for him individually, and I'm sure for his family,” said Howe, who signed Wilson for Bournemouth in 2014. "Callum’s had a difficult career, it's not always been about the successes.

“He's had huge successes, and he's risen from the lower leagues to the Premier League, and now to the national squad at a World Cup. It's been a brilliant thing to witness at first-hand for me.

“Then, when you see how it's been achieved, you see it's been through dedication, consistency in his work, a really positive mindset.

"Even sometimes when he would get injured, his first instinct was always 'I'm going to come back better', and then he put the work in to come back better, so it's not just talk with Callum, he actually delivers.