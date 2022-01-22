Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update after losing Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett

Joelinton, Paul Dummett and Jamaal Lascelles were forced off at Elland Road, where Jonjo Shelvey was on target for the relegation-threatened club.

And Joelinton and Lascelles are potentially facing some time on the sidelines with their respective groin and hamstring injuries.

Head coach Howe said: “Joelinton’s been suffering with a groin problem since I arrived. We’ve been managing him through the games. He’s been down in several games, and today it’s come to that. That was a big disappointment with the form he’s been in.

"Paul Dummett was probably a lesser surprise with the fact he’s had limited training time since he’s come back from injury. I think there’s probably a lot of fatigue in that, so I’m not sure how serious that one is. We’ll see. Hopefully it’s not too bad.

"Jamaal Lascelles was a difficult one, I think it was his hamstring. He went down quite awkwardly. We’ll have to assess that. A huge blow, and we’re stretched anyway. That was the big disappointment today.”

Howe hailed the physical efforts of his players as they fought to claim what was only their second win of the campaign.

“I thought, to a man, everybody contributed to that win,” said Howe. “I thought there was incredible intensity in the game, there always is when you play Leeds.

Martin Dubravka checks on Jamaal Lascelles.

"We had to really be very good physically. We ended up with a few injuries on the back of that. A heroic effort, really. We committed everything to the game, and I thought the players were outstanding.”

