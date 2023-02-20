Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Joelinton ahead of Carabao Cup final

Joelinton was taken off during Newcastle United’s 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool on Saturday after getting treatment for an unspecified problem. The injury came ahead of Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.

Howe – who was without the injured Joe Willock due to a hamstring problem along with the suspended Bruno Guimaraes – was asked for an update on Joelinton after the Premier League game.

"We hope he's OK,” Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle. “He wanted to carry on. I wanted to protect him for the games ahead. We hope it's not serious."

Joelinton had wanted to stay on the pitch, but Howe wasn’t going to take any chances with the midfielder. United’s head coach said: "I admire that spirit – you want that in your players. You don’t them happy to come off. We were just trying to protect him.”

