Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez

Eddie Howe has issued an injury update from Newcastle United’s training camp in Saudi Arabia.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:39 pm

Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett were forced off during last weekend’s 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road. The trio, however, still travelled to Jeddah for the club’s training camp.

“The three players that came off, none of them have trained, and we don’t expect them to immediately,” said head coach Howe. “I’m not sure of the extent of the injuries. I think it’s one of those difficult ones to judge, because we may need scans to determine that, and we haven’t had the luxury of doing that yet.”

Meanwhile, Federico Fernandez, sidelined since last month with a thigh injury, is “edging closer” to a return.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“He’s edging closer to returning to the group,” said Howe. “He’s not quite there yet, so this is a delicate stage. We want him back as quickly as possible, but we don’t want to push him to where he has a setback.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Joelinton breaks down at Elland Road with a groin problem.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Eddie HoweFederico FernandezJamaal LascellesJoelinton