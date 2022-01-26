Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez

Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett were forced off during last weekend’s 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road. The trio, however, still travelled to Jeddah for the club’s training camp.

“The three players that came off, none of them have trained, and we don’t expect them to immediately,” said head coach Howe. “I’m not sure of the extent of the injuries. I think it’s one of those difficult ones to judge, because we may need scans to determine that, and we haven’t had the luxury of doing that yet.”

“He’s edging closer to returning to the group,” said Howe. “He’s not quite there yet, so this is a delicate stage. We want him back as quickly as possible, but we don’t want to push him to where he has a setback.”

Joelinton breaks down at Elland Road with a groin problem.