Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Jonjo Shelvey and Martin Dubravka

Jonjo Shelvey’s facing a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 11:07 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 11:07 pm

Shelvey was forced off in Newcastle United’s 3-2 defeat to Benfica at the Estadio da Luz tonight.

“Jonjo, it looks like a hamstring problem,” said head coach Eddie Howe. “I don’t know any more than that at the moment. Really disappointing, he’s worked so hard to keep himself fit and be in a good place physically. Any injury would be a blow to him and for us, so fingers crossed it’s not bad.

Martin Dubravka missed the game along with Ryan Fraser, and Howe added: "Martin’s got a sprained wrist from fielding a ball at close range. We don’t think it’s too serious. The others, I think you know about. Fede Fernandez and Jamal Lewis, they’re working their way back to fitness.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"Fraser was missing with a family issue. We still haven’t seen (Javier) Manquillo. We’re due to see him when we return to England.”

Eddie HoweRyan Fraser