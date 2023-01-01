Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United transfer update after Matt Targett injury blow

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Matt Targett has a heel problem,” said United’s head coach. “He's been managing it for a couple of months, and it’s got to the point where it’s too painful for him to carry on. When I say a couple of months, I’m including the (World Cup) break in that as well.

"So, yes, disappointing. I think he’s going to be out for a period of time, I’m not 100% sure how long at the moment. It’s a nasty injury.”

Howe was asked if the injury to Targett would impact the club’s plans for this month’s transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not currently,” said Howe. “Not close to anything. We’ll see how the window unfolds.”

Meanwhile, Howe revealed after the club’s Boxing Day win over Leicester City that midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is facing up to two months on the sidelines with a calf injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United's Matt Targett is sidelined with a heel injury.

Speaking last week, Howe said: “Really tough for him. He worked incredibly hard to be fit for our pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad