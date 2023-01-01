Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United transfer update after Matt Targett injury blow
Eddie Howe’s addressed the transfer window after Matt Targett joined Jonjo Shelvey in Newcastle United’s treatment room.
Targett – who missed yesterday’s goalless draw against Leeds United – is facing a “period of time” on the sidelines with a heel injury.
"Matt Targett has a heel problem,” said United’s head coach. “He's been managing it for a couple of months, and it’s got to the point where it’s too painful for him to carry on. When I say a couple of months, I’m including the (World Cup) break in that as well.
"So, yes, disappointing. I think he’s going to be out for a period of time, I’m not 100% sure how long at the moment. It’s a nasty injury.”
Howe was asked if the injury to Targett would impact the club’s plans for this month’s transfer window.
"Not currently,” said Howe. “Not close to anything. We’ll see how the window unfolds.”
Meanwhile, Howe revealed after the club’s Boxing Day win over Leicester City that midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is facing up to two months on the sidelines with a calf injury.
Speaking last week, Howe said: “Really tough for him. He worked incredibly hard to be fit for our pre-season.
"When he picked up his hamstring injury, we were really disappointed for him. I saw him work so hard to get back from that hamstring injury, and he came back slightly ahead of schedule because of the work he put in. Now he’s going to be out again, it’s a big blow for him – and for us."