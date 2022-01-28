Eddie Howe issues positive Newcastle United transfer update as club finalise Bruno Guimaraes deal

The relegation-threatened club is understood to have agreed to pay Olympique Lyonnais £33million plus add-ons for midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is set to undergo a medical in Brazil later today.

Howe was asked about the proposed deal ahead of tonight’s friendly against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“Nothing on individual players, but hopefully we’re close to completing a transfer for a player,” said United's head coach. “We’ll try and give you that update as soon as we have it, but, fingers crossed, we’re close to getting one over the line.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe wouldn’t confirm or deny that Guimaraes, an unused substitute for Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Ecuador last night, was the player in question.

“There’ll be no confirmation from me,” said Howe. “It would be foolish of me to do so. We’re hopeful we’re closer, as I say, to getting another player to add to the two quality additions we’ve made already.”

Asked if there would be more arrivals, Howe said: “From my perspective I don’t imagine that that (the next deal) would be the end of our interest in bringing new players in.

"Whether that turns into reality, who knows. It can be quite unpredictable in the last couple of days. We're open, and we're working hard to improve the squad."

Head coach Eddie Howe.

The club has already signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood from Atletico Madrid and Burnley respectively.

Newcastle are 18th in the Premier League and a point adrift of safety ahead of the February 8 home game against Everton.

Asked about the training camp, Howe said: “It’s been really good. We’ve enjoyed ourselves.

"The weather’s been good. The players have had a lift from that sunshine. We’ve done a few activities together, trying to unite the group. And we play a game tonight, so hopefully that goes well too.”

Howe went on: "I'm doing it to try to improve the team. To take the players away into a different environment and to stimulate them mentally. To forge new friendships that we're going to need in our battle to stay in the league."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.