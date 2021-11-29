Eddie Howe issues sporting director update at Newcastle United amid Michael Emenalo talks

Eddie Howe has addressed Newcastle United’s ongoing efforts to recruit a director of football.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 29th November 2021, 4:48 pm

The club’s new owners have held discussions with Michael Emenalo over the newly-created role at St James’s Park.

And Emenalo, previously director of football at Chelsea, has reportedly outlined his ideas for the January transfer window.

Howe, appointed as head coach earlier this month, worked with a director of football at former club Bournemouth, and the 43-year-old happy with the proposed structure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"I think to get the structure we want in place will be important for the long-term benefit of the club, for sure,” said Howe. “It's something I know that the club is looking at and when they believe they've identified the right people, that will happen. But, at this moment in time, I'm happy working in the way that we are, focusing on the team of players and focusing on the training pitch. I'm sure everything else, in time, will take care of itself."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Michael Emenalo.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Eddie HoweRichard MennearSt James's ParkChelsea