The club has already loaned out Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick to Sheffield United and Reading respectively this summer, while Dwight Gayle has joined Stoke City on a permanent deal.

A number of other players face uncertain futures, notably Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis and Matty Longstaff, but Howe doesn’t expect much movement for now.

And Howe – who has signed Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett so far this summer – has suggested that any further departures will come nearer the transfer deadline.

“Off the top of my head, and without going into too much detail, I don’t think there’ll be too many more outgoings at this moment in time,” said United’s head coach. “We’re OK, touch wood, for injuries at the moment, but the numbers in the squad aren’t huge. We’re carrying, probably, a well-balanced squad currently.”