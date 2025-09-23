Newcastle United v Bradford City: Lewis Miley is among a host of players that will hope to impress if offered a start by Eddie Howe on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe has a number of selection decisions to make when his side host Bradford City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Newcastle United’s clash with the Bantams will be their third match in seven days following games against Barcelona and Bournemouth and with both Premier League and Champions League games to play before the next international break, rotation will be key not only on Wednesday but also at the weekend and next week.

For Howe, that means a number of big decisions - including who to play in midfield. Last season, the trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton played the majority of games and transformed themselves into one of the strongest units in the Premier League.

Those three are almost certainly Howe’s preferred trio in the middle of the park, but the need to rotate will mean others, like Joe Willock and Lewis Miley, get an opportunity to impress.

Both Miley and Willock started at the Vitality Stadium - although the latter did play on the left-wing. Miley, meanwhile, partnered Tonali in the middle of the park on what was his 50th appearance for his boyhood club.

Eddie Howe praises Lewis Miley impact

Another goalless draw on the road may not have been the outcome Newcastle United would have wanted at the weekend, but avoiding defeat was vital, especially at a stadium they have a dreadful recent record at. Seven changes from the side that started against Barcelona also meant that many of the starting XI were playing together for the first time this season - but Howe was impressed by Miley’s impact in that game, despite not having played much football in recent times.

"Doing the maths is quite difficult,” Howe admitted when asked about opportunities for his back-up midfielders.

"You need strength in midfield and those opportunities aren't going to be there maybe as readily as any player likes. So maybe when you do get the opportunity you have to try to grab it.

On Miley, Howe added: "I thought Lewis played really well.

"He gave a mature performance, I said earlier that Bournemouth is a tough ground and they play with a lot of high pressure.

"So every time Lewis received the ball he had to make quick decisions.

"Invariably, he is a good distributor but I thought it was a mature performance, physically he looked really good and he had no fatigue in his game, he looked really strong."

Bradford City potentially offers Miley a perfect opportunity to again impress from the start and it was a chance he took against Bromley at the beginning of the year, netting a stunning equalising goal in that game to help his side recover from surprisingly going behind against League Two opponents. It’s easy to forget that Miley only turned 19 during the summer, such has been his impact in his first two years as a senior player.

He was thrown into the team as a 17-year-old when injuries plagued Howe’s squad two seasons ago and whilst he may not have enjoyed as much success on the pitch since that patch of form, his development is ongoing and it may not be long before he is unleashed by Howe and can realise his sky-high potential.