Newcastle United latest news: Lewis Miley had a loan move away from St James’ Park blocked during the summer transfer window.

Ipswich Town had shown interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley during the summer transfer window. The teenager burst onto the scene two years ago, playing a crucial role as Eddie Howe’s squad was decimated by injuries as they looked to balance Champions League and domestic football.

Miley starred during that period of time in the first-team, registering his first senior goal against Fulham in December 2023. Many predicted that, following an impressive debut campaign, that Miley would go and kick-onto a new level.

However, injury issues and the form of Howe’s irresistible midfield trio last season saw his gametime limited. The prospect of once again playing European football alongside domestic league and cup games this season, though, could see Miley handed another chance to grasp his chance to become a starter.

Certainly, that is the view of Newcastle United and Howe who blocked a potential move to Portman Road for the midfielder this summer. Miley is viewed as a key part of the first-team squad and someone that can act as cover for any of Howe’s first-choice options.

Although working under Kieran McKenna at Portman Road looked like being a good fit for Miley and how Newcastle United would like to see him developed, the need for him to be an option in Howe’s squad this season meant that a loan just wasn’t feasible unless they were able to bring in a replacement.

Lewis Miley’s Newcastle United future

So what is next for Miley at St James’ Park? A starting spot in the Premier League seems to be out of his reach right now, with Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton still Howe’s preferred trio with new signing Jacob Ramsey often being picked as the first alternative if any of those three miss out.

Miley, therefore, may have to remain patient for a starting spot, but will likely be given opportunities before September comes to an end. There is no doubt that Miley will be eyeing their Carabao Cup clash against Bradford City as the perfect opportunity to impress and potentially force himself into Howe’s thinking for their upcoming Premier League games against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest as well as a Champions League trip to Union Saint-Gilloise.

Whilst Miley has not been able to showcase his talents too often in recent times, he absolutely retains the backing of his head coach. Speaking this time last year as the midfielder was slowly working his way back to fitness, Howe spoke to the Gazette about Miley’s impact in the team - predicting a big future for him at St James’ Park.

“Lewis is going to be an outstanding player for this club for many, many years but we need to help his recovery back into the first-team well,” Howe said. “He's now getting himself back into a position where he's able to play."

Miley is currently away on international duty with England Under-21’s. He will return to Tyneside next week as Howe and his side prepare for their return to Premier League action against Wolves on Saturday 13 September.