'We're in trouble' - Eddie Howe makes brutal Newcastle United admission ahead of Liverpool Carabao Cup final

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Eddie Howe admitted Newcastle United are ‘in trouble’ if they let the upcoming Carabao Cup final distract them from their Premier League form.

Newcastle reached the Carabao Cup final with a 4-0 aggregate win over Arsenal in the semi-final. They will face Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16 (4:30pm).

But Newcastle’s Premier League form has dipped in the past month with three defeats in their last four league matches, the latest of which being a 4-0 thrashing at Manchester City on Saturday. The Magpies face Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and West Ham United in the Premier League as well as Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fifth round before the Carabao Cup final.

It’s a season-defining run of fixtures for The Magpies and one that Howe insisted his players can’t afford to lose focus of just because they have a Wembley trip on the horizon.

“If [having one eye on the final] is the case, we're in trouble,” Howe said. “Because our Premier League season will be over really by the time that final comes around, it can't be the focus.

“It's on the horizon, it should be a positive, it shouldn't be a negative distraction for us. I'd encourage the players to look at it that way, it's an excitement, but we have to go back to work, and work is the Premier League the day in, day out.

“We have to perform better, that's three of our last performances in the Premier League that haven't been good enough, and they've all had similar traits in them. So, yeah, back to basics for us, I think, for next week [ahead of Forest].”

Howe added: “I can't stop other people talking about it, and we've tried to address it internally and then put it away. I don't know, people will naturally assume that the cup final may be a negative distraction, and it certainly wasn't a great performance from us [at Manchester City].

“I need probably a little bit of time before sticking my colours to the mask to see what went wrong.”

