Eddie Howe makes explosive Newcastle United claim on Ryan Fraser after squad exclusion

Eddie Howe’s revealed why he has excluded Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser from his first-team squad.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Fraser, under contract until 2025, has been training with the club’s Under-21s – and Howe says he only wants “committed” players in his group.

“Ryan’s training with the Under-21s,” said United’s head coach, who has fielded the 29-year-old since October. “I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”

Asked if Fraser had a future at the club, Howe added: “I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer, because I’d never put a firm decision on that, because life and football can change quickly, but, I’d say at the moment, no he doesn’t.”

Fraser joined the club as a free agent in the summer 2020 after his Bournemouth contract expired. Howe had previously worked with him at the Vitality Stadium.

Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser is training with the club's Under-21 squad.
