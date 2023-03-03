Eddie Howe makes explosive Newcastle United claim on Ryan Fraser after squad exclusion

Fraser, under contract until 2025, has been training with the club’s Under-21s – and Howe says he only wants “committed” players in his group.

“Ryan’s training with the Under-21s,” said United’s head coach, who has fielded the 29-year-old since October. “I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”

Asked if Fraser had a future at the club, Howe added: “I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer, because I’d never put a firm decision on that, because life and football can change quickly, but, I’d say at the moment, no he doesn’t.”

Fraser joined the club as a free agent in the summer 2020 after his Bournemouth contract expired. Howe had previously worked with him at the Vitality Stadium.

