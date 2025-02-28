Eddie Howe has assessed Nick Pope’s return to the Newcastle United starting line-up following a two-month injury absence.

Since returning from a knee injury, Pope has now started three of the last four games for Newcastle in all competitions and could keep his place in the side for Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park (1:45pm kick-off).

But the 32-year-old’s form has been a talking point after being caught out by early goals in the past two matches against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

And Newcastle head coach Howe has had his say on the goalkeeper’s return to the side.

"I think with Nick, there's been some good bits and there's been some bits that probably naturally when you're coming back from injury, like he has been, that have been a little bit rusty in his game,” Howe admitted. “But I think that's natural for any player.

"I think he's got, I still believe, standout qualities. He's a top goalkeeper. And yeah, I think he, naturally with his experience and his knowledge and understanding of his own game, we'll know he's got high expectations of himself as well.”

Pope’s return has seen Martin Dubravka drop back to the bench after signing a new one-year contract extension at St James’ Park. Newcastle have won 12 of the 15 matches Dubravka has started this season compared to eight wins in 20 starts for Pope in all competitions.

"I think naturally whenever there's a player coming out of any position, a bit of disappointment, you'd expect that,” Howe said about Dubravka. “And I think that's totally natural."

Pope’s return to the side suggests Howe will keep his goalkeeper consistent in the build-up to the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16. But the Newcastle head coach wouldn’t rule out a potential U-turn regarding Dubravka’s place in the side.

"No, it's never totally clear because you've got to get the balance right and you've got to think of the team first and foremost,” he said. “And that's what I always do. I don't think of individuals, think of what the team needs.

“And I'll have to think about what I do this weekend."

Ultimately, the situation will become clear at around 12:45pm on Sunday when the team news drops at St James’ Park.