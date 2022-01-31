Eddie Howe makes pledge to fringe Newcastle United players amid Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick speculation

The club, which has already signed Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood in this month’s transfer window, could complete three more incoming deals today.

Newcastle have had a bid accepted for Stade Reims forward Hugo Ekitike – and a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Dan Burn is also set to be confirmed.

Howe will need to make space in his Premier League squad, which is capped at 25 senior players. Freddie Woodman will leave on loan before tonight’s deadline, and more players will need to drop out. Jeff Hendrick, Dwight Gayle and Ciaran Clark have also been linked with deadline-day loan moves along with Elliot Anderson, a target for Luton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And United's head coach says he doesn’t want any player to be denied the opportunity to play – if they miss out on a place in the group.

“We’ll just have to assess the situation come the end of the window,” said Howe.

“Obviously, I’d never leave a player in a position where they couldn’t play for us, and they’re not given the opportunity of going out on loan.

"I don’t think that’s right. We’ll try and be fair to everybody, and let them know where they stand. That’s not really something I’ve thought about too much, the main focus is on the other way, trying to bring players in and improve the squad, rather than worrying about the other way.

Dwight Gayle.

"But there will come a time when that, potentially, may be very important.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.