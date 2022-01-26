Countless potential transfer targets and signings have been reported over the past month but crucially only two deals have been completed so far.

Kieran Trippier’s arrival from Atletico Madrid for £12million plus add-ons marked an impressive start to the window while Chris Wood’s £25million arrival from relegation rivals Burnley provided some much needed attacking reinforcements.

The club have remained active in the transfer market ever since but are yet to conclude any further deals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United speaks to the press after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sven Botman, Diego Carlos, Hugo Ekitike, Aaron Ramsey, Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard are just a handful of players who have been heavily linked with a move to Tyneside this window.

And assessing the window so far, Howe said: “It's probably been everything we thought it would be, to be honest.

"I think it's been ever changing, every moment there is something to respond to or a different thing happening that you might have expected to go a different way."

But the sheer volume and intensity of the transfer rumours this month prompted Howe to make a slight dig at the media’s coverage – some of which, he claims, has been well wide of the mark.

“I think one thing that's surprised me has been the speculation and the intensity of it with you guys,” added the Newcastle head coach.

“I've got to say half of it has probably been accurate, the other half has been totally inaccurate and that's just something we have to deal with.

"I keep saying I encourage my players to not look in the media at anything that they read because it's not healthy for them.

"It's just about keeping clear headed and knowing what you're doing and trying to stay on track to deliver a better squad at the end of the window than when we started.”

Howe and his squad are currently in Saudi Arabia for a warm weather training camp and friendly match. They will return to the North East this weekend, just in time for deadline day on Monday, January 31.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.