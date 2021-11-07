Graeme Jones is in temporary charge as the club’s new owners edge towards the appointment of Eddie Howe.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer talk doing the rounds across this internet today:

Newcastle United eye Eden Hazard

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eden Hazard

According to Sport, Newcastle have made Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard their ‘main target’ in January.

The Real Madrid winger is not thought to fit into manager Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and is below Vinicius Junior in the pecking order in Madrid.

Newcastle are without a win in the Premier League this season with relegation a possibility.

The Magpies need to strengthen in the winter market. but convincing Hazard to drop to a club locked in a relegation battle may prove tricky.

Latest gossip from around the web

It has been reported that Newcastle United's move to appoint Eddie Howe as their new boss has stalled after they failed to reach an agreement with Jason Tindall to be his number two. Howe was in attendance, however, with Amanda Staveley as Newcastle drew with Brighton. (90 Min)

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Dundee United wonderkid Kerr Smith. The 16-year-old Scottish defender is reportedly also a target for Manchester United, Everton and Aston Villa. (Thr Sun)

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has agreed to take over at Newcastle United’s North East rivals Middlesbrough following the departure of Neil Warnock. (Teesside Live)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.