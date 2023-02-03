Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player 'ready to start' after injury problems
Elliot Anderson's put his injury problems behind him at Newcastle United – and now has an exciting few months ahead of him.
That’s the hope of Eddie Howe, who has lost Bruno Guimaraes to a suspension and Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest.
The loss of Guimaraes for three games and sale of Shelvey has left Howe short of options in midfield.
Anderson, 20, has played 97 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, but the midfielder is closer to his first top-flight start after overcoming a series of “niggles”.
“I think he’s ready to start from a physical perspective, for sure,” United’s head coach, who was speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home game against West Ham United.
“He’s had a few niggles, a few calf problems, thigh problems. These were one or two-day injuries which set back his rhythm of training, so I don’t think he’s had a really fluid period.
"I think now, in training, you can see the very best of him, similar to what we saw in pre-season. So I think, from a physical perspective, he’s looked stronger.
"Mentally, Elliot’s very strong as well. I think he’s very focused, very driven, wants to do extra every day. He’s trying to be the best player he can be. I think he’s in a place where he could start games. Whether he will or not, that’s going to come down to him.”
Anderson – who helped Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers win promotion from League Two last season – has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle.