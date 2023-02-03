Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss of Guimaraes for three games and sale of Shelvey has left Howe short of options in midfield.

Anderson, 20, has played 97 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, but the midfielder is closer to his first top-flight start after overcoming a series of “niggles”.

“I think he’s ready to start from a physical perspective, for sure,” United’s head coach, who was speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home game against West Ham United.

“He’s had a few niggles, a few calf problems, thigh problems. These were one or two-day injuries which set back his rhythm of training, so I don’t think he’s had a really fluid period.

"I think now, in training, you can see the very best of him, similar to what we saw in pre-season. So I think, from a physical perspective, he’s looked stronger.

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson.

"Mentally, Elliot’s very strong as well. I think he’s very focused, very driven, wants to do extra every day. He’s trying to be the best player he can be. I think he’s in a place where he could start games. Whether he will or not, that’s going to come down to him.”

