Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player’s best position – and likely future role

Eddie Howe’s revealed Elliot Anderson’s best position – for now.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:39 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:39 GMT

Anderson replaced winger Allan Saint-Maximin in Friday night’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest – and the 20-year-old made a big impact from the left side. The midfielder had a goal controversially disallowed at the City Ground, where Alexander Isak netted late in each half to give the club a second successive Premier League victory.

Howe believes Anderson is at his most effective in the wide areas, but he feels he may suit a more central role in the future.

Most Popular

"I'd probably at this moment in time if I was to be pinned down to say his best position, I'd say wide,” said United’s head coach. “In the future, maybe more centrally. But I think that versatility is massive for us at the moment."

Anderson reacted to his disallowed goal on social media after the game. The Scotland Under-21 international said: “Huge win from the boys man. Gutted it hasn’t stood. Let’s carry this momentum on.”

Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson celebrates scoring a goal which was disallowed following a VAR check.
Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson celebrates scoring a goal which was disallowed following a VAR check.
Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson celebrates scoring a goal which was disallowed following a VAR check.
