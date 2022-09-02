Eddie Howe names 'polished' Newcastle United player 'pushing' for start
Elliot Anderson’s played his way into Eddie Howe’s first-team squad at Newcastle United – and he could next play his way into his starting XI.
Anderson – who spent the second half of last season on loan at League two side Bristol Rovers – has come off the bench in the club’s last two games.
And the 19-year-old – who replaced Miguel Almiron against Liverpool in midweek – is now “pushing” for a Premier League start.
“He’s going to be integral to our plans,” said head coach Howe. “You can see that from the last two games when he’s come off the bench and contributed.
"He’ll be desperate for that first start, he’s pushing. I’ve been delighted with the progress he’s made.”
Another loan was on the cards when Anderson reported back for the start of pre-season training, but the midfielder convinced Howe that he was ready for a first-team chance.
“He’s exciting,” said Howe. “The players really like him, and they’ve have seen his ability for a while. Since he came back from his loan spell, he has added more layers to his game – and he’s a more polished player.
"He’s ready to contribute for us, and that’s a great thing. As I’ve said before, the more players we can bring through the system, it will save us a lot of money in transfer fees. That’s something I embrace and hopefully we can find some more.”
Anderson made his first senior competitive start for United in last week’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.