Eddie Howe names ‘unfortunate’ Newcastle United player who just can’t get in the team

Matt Targett started the season in Howe’s side after joining on a permanent basis following a successful half-season loan – but the defender lost his place in October to Dan Burn because of illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But has been a fixture since then in a back four which has conceded fewer goals than any other Premier League team – and Targett, sidelined over the festive period with a heel injury, has had to be patient.

Targett came off the bench late in Wednesday night’s 5-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium, where Howe “rotated” a couple of players.

However, Howe, keen for “consistency” in his back four, is less keen on rotating his defenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Matt’s been really unfortunate,” said United’s head coach. “He’s been a victim of the team’s success, really.

“I’m a believer in a consistent back four. That is an area of the team I would not want to rotate too much if possible, so all of the defenders that have found themselves out of the team have been victims of the consistency of the players that have played.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe greets Matt Targett after the West Ham United win.

“The defensive record has been very strong. I don’t think we were at our very best defensively (against West Ham), but it was great to see Matt on the pitch – and he’s very much valued by us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad