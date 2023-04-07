News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe names ‘unfortunate’ Newcastle United player who just can’t get in the team

Eddie Howe has named the Newcastle United player who has been a “victim of the team’s success” this season.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 7th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Matt Targett started the season in Howe’s side after joining on a permanent basis following a successful half-season loan – but the defender lost his place in October to Dan Burn because of illness.

Eddie Howe explains Newcastle United anger – after tearing into his players
But has been a fixture since then in a back four which has conceded fewer goals than any other Premier League team – and Targett, sidelined over the festive period with a heel injury, has had to be patient.

Targett came off the bench late in Wednesday night’s 5-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium, where Howe “rotated” a couple of players.

However, Howe, keen for “consistency” in his back four, is less keen on rotating his defenders.

“Matt’s been really unfortunate,” said United’s head coach. “He’s been a victim of the team’s success, really.

“I’m a believer in a consistent back four. That is an area of the team I would not want to rotate too much if possible, so all of the defenders that have found themselves out of the team have been victims of the consistency of the players that have played.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe greets Matt Targett after the West Ham United win.Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe greets Matt Targett after the West Ham United win.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe greets Matt Targett after the West Ham United win.

“The defensive record has been very strong. I don’t think we were at our very best defensively (against West Ham), but it was great to see Matt on the pitch – and he’s very much valued by us.”

Third-placed Newcastle take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium tomorrow.

