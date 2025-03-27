Newcastle United's Carabao Cup heroes return to Premier League action with a home game against Brentford next Wednesday night.

There is something rather fitting about the fact Brentford will provide Newcastle United’s first opposition since they ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy earlier this month.

The Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool marked a major landmark in Eddie Howe’s managerial reign at St James Park as the Magpies boss lifted the first major trophy since he was appointed as successor to Steve Bruce in November 2021. Back then, in the early days of a PIF-led consortium’s takeover at Newcastle, the Magpies were deep in relegation trouble and without a win in their first 11 Premier League games and sat second from bottom in the table.

Brentford were to provide the opposition for Howe’s first game in the home dugout at St James Park - although a positive Covid-19 test meant the new man in charge was forced to watch the game via a video stream in a Tyneside hotel room. On that day, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin all found the net for Howe’s men - but it wasn’t enough to claim a much-needed three points as the two sides shared six goals and Newcastle ended the weekend sat at the foot of the table.

Fast forward some three and a half years and Newcastle have made monumental strides forward under the former Bournemouth boss and are now genuine challengers for a Champions League place and, for the first time since 1955, they will walk out at Gallowgate as winners of a major domestic trophy. But what lies ahead for Howe and what decisions must he make as he looks to guide the Magpies into European football’s elite competition for the second time in his reign?

Build on the momentum from Carabao Cup win and weekend celebrations

Despite the injuries suffered by Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon in recent weeks, there is still some serious momentum building up at Newcastle and that can catapult the Magpies into the Champions League. European football is guaranteed as United’s Wembley win secured a place in next season’s Europa Conference League - but with their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations in mind, the vast riches in the Champions League mean a top four (or more likely, a top five) place has to be the target.

Wednesday night promises to be something of a party atmosphere at St James Park and the celebrations from Saturday’s trophy parade will remain fresh in the mind. Howe and his players, especially new England international and Wembley goalscorer Dan Burn, are sure to receive a rapturous reception from all four corners of their famous old home. That momentum and enthusiasm must be transferred on to the pitch from the very first whistle against a dangerous Brentford side.

Don’t overthink team selection

In some ways, Newcastle are fortunate that they are without a game this weekend and their focus will be on the Carabao Cup celebrations. The game-free weekend also means the likes of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak will have extra time to recover from their exploits during the final international break of the season. With a number of training days ahead of the Brentford game, all being well, Howe should have ideal preparation for Wednesday’s game. Anthony Gordon will remain unavailable as he serves the final game of a three-match suspension and both Sven Botman and Lewis Hall will remain on the sidelines as they continue to recover from recent operations. As such, Howe’s team selection appears to be fairly straightforward.

Give Trippier and Barnes another chance to shine

The absence of Hall and Gordon from Howe’s first choice left-hand side offered a chance for Harvey Barnes and Kieran Trippier to impress at Wembley - although Trippier played in his natural right-back position as Tino Livramento shackled Mo Salah on the opposite flack. The former England full-back, who was the first high-profile signing of this new Newcastle era, produced a composed display and led by example, just as he has throughout his United career. For Barnes, who may feel his opportunities to shine have been few and far between, Wembley offered a chance to lay down a marker - and he took his chance to some extent with a lively display that showed the quality both Newcastle fans and Howe know he possesses. Both players must retain their places against Brentford and should be allowed to build on impressive performances on the greatest day in the club’s modern history.