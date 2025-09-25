Newcastle United have been handed another Carabao Cup home draw after progressing to the fourth round with a 4-1 win over Bradford City.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have been drawn against Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup next month.

The tie will take place at St James’ Park on the week commencing October 27, with a specific date and fixture time yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs were beaten by Liverpool in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup last season with Newcastle going on to be the Merseyside club 2-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium back in March.

And Eddie Howe’s side got their cup defence up and running in style with a convincing 4-1 win over League One leaders Bradford City on Wednesday night.

Howe made seven changes to the side that drew 0-0 at AFC Bournemouth on Sunday. Two of those changes were Joelinton and William Osula, who grabbed two goals each as The Magpies ran out convincing winners.

Another player brought back into the side was Bruno Guimaraes, who grabbed two assists on the evening before substitute Harvey Barnes set up Osula’s second. Boyhood Newcastle fan Andy Cook scored a stunning consolation goal for Bradford to give the near 5,000 travelling supporters something to cheer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle United cup win

Despite making seven changes to his side, Newcastle still line-up with a strong starting 11, which included a £110million front three of Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga and Osula in addition to the aforementioned Joelinton and Guimaraes.

Aaron Ramsdale also made his debut in goal and Emil Krafth featured for the first time this season, while Lewis Miley, Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw kept their place in the side from the Bournemouth game.

Howe said: “ We wanted to win today. We wanted to score, try and entertain everybody that came [to the game].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we did that. I think it was always going to be a difficult game.

“No one makes anything easy for you, Bradford are top of their league and full of confidence. So we needed an element of patience in our performance. But once we got into our groove, we were very good today.

“Your attitude fundamentally is the most important thing to any game. And if your attitude's off, these games can be very, very difficult and very costly.

“We didn't want that to happen to us [v Bradford]. And that's why I'm delighted with the lads' professionalism. Now we can look forward to Arsenal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe gets St James’ Park wish

Speaking ahead of the fourth round draw, Howe admitted any home tie would be ‘perfect’ for his side amid a demanding fixture schedule.

“A home tie would be perfect for us and you see the benefits of playing a home tie,” Howe said. “On this occasion it was brilliant for us.”

And the Newcastle boss got his wish when the draw was made moments later. The Magpies will host Fulham at St James’ Park and travel to West Ham United in the Premier League, either side of the Spurs cup game.

The Magpies have not lost at home in the Carabao Cup inside 90 minutes since losing to Sheffield Wednesday in 2015 - though they were beaten after extra-time against Nottingham Forest in 2017 and on penalties by Leicester City in 2019.