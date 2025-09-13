Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates Jacob Murphy and Joelinton during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park on September 13, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Newcastle United 1-0 Wolves: Eddie Howe reflects on win and Nick Woltemade debut goal.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe hopes Nick Woltemade’s debut goal can mark the start of a successful new partnership at the club.

Woltemade’s first-half header from Jacob Murphy’s cross was enough to see The Magpies claim their first win of the new Premier League season.

The £65million club-record signing was put straight into the starting line-up with Newcastle’s other new-signing striker option, Yoane Wissa, unavailable due to a knee injury.

Despite only having a few days to train with his new teammates after returning from international duty with Germany, Woltemade led the line and linked play up well, looking at home in the starting line-up.

Following his debut goal Woltemade said: "Great debut. Can't be better. We won and scored a goal. I'm happy about my goal. It was tough, a good game.

"Murph told me he will always get crosses in. I was ready for it.”

Eddie Howe on ‘classic’ new NUFC partnership

It was a ‘classic’ goal from Newcastle’s perspective and one that could mark the start of a successful new partnership with Murphy and Woltemade.

The Newcastle winger formed a prolific partnership with Alexander Isak last season, grabbing 14 assists in all competitions last season.

And less than 30 minutes into playing with Woltemade for the first time, the 30-year-old grabbed his first assist of the season.

“I'll take loads more classics like that,” Howe said afterwards. “For me, that's a great football goal. It's a brilliant cross from Jacob Murphy. He did that time and again for us last season.

“And as I say, Nick's where he needs to be. You see a lot of centre-forwards who aren't in the box these days, and I'm delighted that Nick is in there because one of the challenges that he will face - because he's good technically and we want to use his technical skills - is that he finds himself out of goal-scoring areas. But he was, and that's what he's paid to do.”

On the potential partnership between Woltemade and Murphy, Howe added: “I do believe in partnerships and relationships.

“Some players just gel together quicker than others. Nick needs to have a good relationship with all our wingers. He just needs to understand their game and Murphy is one that likes to cross really early, so it's understanding that.

“Maybe other players slightly delay that but then still deliver just from different areas. He doesn't know the players at all yet really, so it's just getting used to them and understanding where they move.”

Nick Woltemade reacts to Newcastle United debut goal

Following the match, Woltemade said: "I didn't know what to do [celebrating]. Can't be a better day. I was happy and looking at the faces. To score a goal is important for a striker.

"It's the right place to be right now. Everyone was really excited for my debut. I'm happy to make them happy."