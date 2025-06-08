How does Eddie Howe's win percentage compare to his ten predecessors at Newcastle United?

Eddie Howe has firmly taken his place in the Newcastle United history books after guiding the Magpies to their first major domestic silverware in 70 years with a Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool in March.

The former Bournemouth boss was a popular appointment when he replaced Steve Bruce less than a month after the PIF-led takeover at St James Park - and the initial enthusiasm proved to be well-founded as he led United away from a relegation battle and into the safety of mid-table during his first six months in charge.

Backed with the signings of the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali, Howe has led the Magpies into the Champions League on two occasions and oversaw the standout moment in their recent history as a United captain finally got his hands of a major trophy at Wembley.

There is still more to come from Howe as he looks to continue achieving great things at St James Park - but how does the current Magpies manager’s win percentage compare to his 10 predecessors on Tyneside?

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James' Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

11. Steve McClaren (June 2015 - 11 March 2016) - Games managed 31 Win percentage 22.58%

A bewildering appoint and one that never really looked like paying off. Despite a big spending during his first summer in charge, McClaren failed to make a positive impression during his time in charge of Newcastle in a season that ended in relegation into the Championship.

10. Kevin Keegan (January 2008 - September 2008) - Games managed 21 Win percentage 28.57%

The second coming that ended in anger, frustration and disappointment. Keegan is a true icon and legend at Newcastle and his return to St James Park over a decade of leaving the club kickstarted a wave of euphoria. After as low start, the former England captain started to get a tune out of the likes of Marc Viduka, Obafemi Martins and Michael Owen as United moved away from the relegation zone. However, disputes over transfers and broken promises from the club hierarchy led to his departure.

9. Steve Bruce (July 2019 - October 2021) - Games managed 97 Win percentage 28.87%

Another confusing appointment as the Magpies replaced Rafa Benitez with former Sunderland and Wigan Athletic boss Bruce. An unpopular appointment who was said to signify the limited ambition and enthusiasm under Mike Ashley, Bruce spent just over two years at St James Park and failed to convince he was the man for the job.

8. Sam Allardyce (May 2007 - January 2008) - Games managed 24 Win percentage 33.33%

The former Bolton Wanderers boss was hope to be the manager that would impose a more analytical approach to the game at St James Park. However, Allardyce’s direct brand of football and the fact he took charge just weeks before Mike Ashley’s takeover hardly helped his cause. After a promising start, some abysmal performances and results led to his departure after just over seven months in the role.

7. Alan Pardew (December 2010 - December 2014) - Games managed 185 Win percentage 38.38%

Pardew seemed to be a somewhat unusual appointment when he succeeded Chris Hughton in December 2010 and his cause was hardly helped by the sale of Andy Carroll to Liverpool just under two months later. There were some positive points under the former West Ham United manager as he led the Magpies to a fifth placed finish and back into European football. However, there were also some notable lows before his departure in December 2014.

6. Rafa Benitez (March 2016 - June 2019) - Games managed 146 Win percentage 42.47%

It seemed beyond belief that a Champions League and La Liga winner would take charge of a United side in the midst of an unsuccessful battle against relegation. Benitez remained loyal to the Magpies and guided them back into the Premier League at the first time of asking before solidifying their place in the top flight. Patience with the club’s previous owner wore thin and Benitez left the club in the summer of 2019.

5. Graeme Souness (September 2004 - February 2006) - Games managed 87 Win percentage 44.83%

It was never going to be easy following Sir Bobby Robson - and that was how it proved. Souness didn’t really help himself as the likes of Laurent Robert and Craig Bellamy were sold after playing integral roles in the progress made under his predecessor.

4. Glenn Roeder (February 2006 - May 2007) - Games managed 72 Win percentage 45.83%

It is easy to forget just how low the mood at St James Park was when Roeder took interim charge following Graeme Souness’ reign. The former Magpies captain gave confidence to the players he inherited and guided them into the Intertoto Cup (remember that!) by the end of the season after they ended any thoughts of a relegation battle with a fine upturn in form.

3. Sir Bobby Robson (September 1999 - August 2004) - Games managed 255 Win percentage 46.67%

Legendary Newcastle United manager Sir Bobby Robson | Getty Images

A true managerial legend and an icon of world football. Much like Howe, Sir Bobby took charge of a United side that looked on their way to relegation into the Championship - but it was Champions League that would soon be on the agenda as the boyhood Newcastle fan helped create some memories that will live with supporters for the rest of their lives.

2. Eddie Howe (November 2021 - present) - Games managed 163 Win percentage 50.31%

The history maker and the man that have produced a stunning turnaround in fortunes at St James Park. Relegation appeared to be a certainty when Howe took charge just a month after a PIF-led takeover of the Magpies - but Howe has guided Newcastle to the Champions League on two occasions and to two major cup finals. Most memorably, he will also go down as the manager that finally ended the Magpies 70-year wait for major domestic silverware with their Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool in March.

1. Chris Hughton (May 2009 - December 2010) - Games managed 64 Win percentage 59.38%

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Republic of Ireland defender took charge during a time of crisis and guided Newcastle back into the Championship at the first time of asking. After a promising return to the top flight that brought impressive wins against Sunderland and Arsenal, Hughton parted company with the Magpies in December 2010 - but he is still held in high regard by Newcastle supporters for the integrity and honesty he showed during his reign.