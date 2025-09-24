Newcastle United latest news: Bradford City face Newcastle United at St James’ Park tonight in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United play their first Carabao Cup match of the season tonight when they host Bradford City at St James’ Park. The Magpies are holders of the Carabao Cup following their victory over Liverpool at Wembley back in March and will be desperate to avoid falling at the first hurdle this time around.

To do that, they must overcome an in-form Bradford City side who are riding high at the top of the League One table. The Bantams have won five of their last six matches in all competitions and have already beaten two Championship teams to reach this stage of the competition.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, defeated League One opposition in the form of AFC Wimbledon en route to lifting the Carabao Cup last season. A slender 1-0 win over Johnnie Jackson’s side was secured by a Fabian Schar penalty on that day as the third-tier side gave them a very good game.

The Magpies know they will have to play well to defeat the Bantams tonight and avoid being another victim of the ‘pecked by the chickens’ social media trend that has already befallen a number of clubs this season.

Eddie Howe reveals how West Ham win helped Newcastle United’s Wembley win

Eddie Howe will be hopeful that his side can not only defeat Bradford City tonight, but also put in a performance that will excite their supporters. A disjointed start to the campaign has seen the Magpies win just once and score just four goals in six outings.

A third goalless draw of the campaign on Sunday will not live long in the memory of fans - but Howe is keen to take the positives from that game and has referenced their win over West Ham last season, one secured just six days before their triumph at Wembley, as an example of games having an importance much greater than the entertainment value on display.

“You can always look at the past with rose-tinted glasses,” Howe said when asked if he was enjoying his team’s performances this season. “Not every game last season or the seasons before you’d look at it and go: ‘I enjoyed watching that, we were brilliant’.

“There are a lot of games you just have to try and win and win ugly. One of the biggest wins we had last season was West Ham away just before we played Liverpool in the cup final.

“Everyone was saying it was a poor game, but it was one of the happiest I’ve been because I knew the importance of winning that game before the final.

“So rose-tinted glasses, historically, is always a danger. So looking at this season, I’ve actually been really pleased with how we have played.

“The results haven’t matched some of those performances. Aston Villa was really strong, and Barcelona was really strong - goals in that game changed the perception of what we gave.

“I’m never going to sit here and say Bournemouth was a classic or encourage you to rewatch it - it wasn’t. But we got a valuable point and, as long as we’re getting positive results, I think the performances will stay strong and we will grow together as a group.”