Newcastle United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Eddie Howe’s side secured a win without Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon, Sven Botman and Joelinton starting.

Eddie Howe made eight changes to his Newcastle United side as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The Magpies progressed to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup for the fourth successive season thanks to goals from Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade.

They will look to continue their cup defence at home to Fulham in the quarter-final on December 17 (TBC).

Schar was one of the eight changes Howe made to the side that beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday. Aaron Ramsdale, Emil Krafth, Jacob Ramsey, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga also came into the starting line-up.

Tonali was named man of the match and set-up Schar’s opener while Willock also contributed with an assist for Woltemade.

But given the number of changes he made to his side, and the level of opposition in Spurs, Howe admitted he did have slight doubts over how Newcastle’s new-look line-up would work together.

Fortunately it delivered on Wednesday night.

‘We take it seriously’ - Eddie Howe’s Carabao Cup message

Leaving out key players such as Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy was a gamble from Howe. But given the busy fixture schedule it was one that was worth taking and ultimately paid off with the win.

Now Howe has some welcome selection dilemmas and several players fresh and ready for the return to Premier League action at West Ham United on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

When asked about the changes and attitude towards the Carabao Cup, Howe responded: “We enjoy the competition. We take it seriously. We want to do well.

“But it's down to the players, really, and how they take the pitch. There's always a slight doubt about how that team will knit together. How cohesive will it be?

“But from minute one, I thought we looked in a really good place. Athletically, I thought we were excellent today, and a lot of those players haven't played regularly. So that's a testament to their professionalism, how they look after themselves in between games, and they got their rewards.”

Eddie Howe hails Newcastle United squad depth

Despite being without the likes of Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Yoane Wissa due to injury, Howe was able to name a very strong bench for Newcastle and brought on the likes of William Osula, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Gordon and Trippier to help see out the cup win.

“That's the pleasing thing,” Howe admitted. “When you make the changes that we did, I still felt it was a really strong team.

“Forgetting the bench, the team with the changes, I felt it was strong enough to win the game. Then you add the firepower from the bench and you know that if the game is not going the way that you want, you can possibly turn to it and it can help you in that way.

“But I think it puts us in a good place. I'm very calm in this moment, we've got big tests to come. We've still got to get our Premier League form fully on track, we need to be consistent in that competition, so there are still challenges for us to hit.”