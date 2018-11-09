Eddie Howe on Newcastle United test and key Bournemouth player who is set to return

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe expects a tough test from Newcastle United when the pair meet tomorrow afternoon at St James's Park.

Only goal difference separated the two clubs last season in the final Premier League table - however this season has brought a far wider margin so far.

While Rafa Benitez's side had taken until the 11th attempt to secure their first win of the season against Watford last weekend, the Cherries have endured a remarkable start to the campaign to hold a 14-point advantage over their hosts.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez hit by triple injury blow at Newcastle

In just over a year, the tables have somewhat turned.

Bournemouth, in an almost identical position to the Magpies now, were in the bottom three when they last visited Tyneside, where a last minute header from Steve Cook helped kick-start their successful survival bid.

Nevertheless, Howe anticipates a tough test against Benitez's side.

READ MORE: How a Newcastle takeover could help smash transfer record plus 6 other big Premier League deals that could happen in January

"The mentality going to Newcastle this year has to be the same as last," said Howe.

“The circumstances of the game are different but the mentality has to be the same.

“I think both results against Newcastle last year, in different ways, helped us and we learned a lot from them.

READ MORE: Ayoze Perez reveals his reaction to being dropped by Rafa Benitez at Newcastle

“It’s difficult to win in the Premier League. Every game is so different,

“Newcastle will be on a high going into this one, so we're prepared for a tough match."

Meanwhile, Howe revealed he could welcome back Josh King after missinh the previous two games against Fulham and Manchester United.

READ MORE: Newcastle urged to secure shock £3million Manchester United transfer

He added: “Joshua (King) has been training this week. We’ll make a late decision on him.

“At the moment, we’re not sure if he’ll play or not, so we’ll have to see."